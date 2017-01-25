No ‘jokers’ in ‘Malay Mail’ ― Lee Yew Meng

JANUARY 25 ― R. Nadeswaran aka Citizen Nades once retorted, “The Malay Mail produces good journalists. Not jokers.”

This happened during a press conference chaired by a deputy minister. The politician who was not used to Nades’ probing questions had made a mischievous remark that led to what’s best described as a “dressing-down."

I was at the launch of Nades’ long-awaited second book, Curi-Curi Malaysia (CCM) last Friday. I brought along my Marketing Communications Manager, Kamaliah Kasmaruddin, who raised an eyebrow when Lim Kit Siang walked past her.

Many notables turned up, including MP Jeff Ooi, former Cabinet minister/political activist Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, Appeals Court Justice Varghese George Varughese, retired Appeals Court judge Tan Sri V. C. George, hockey legend Datuk R. Yogeswaran and Group CEO/Publisher Ho Kay Tat. Four hundred crammed into the hall with a seating of 300.

CCM is a 220-page account of the stories behind the stories, told in a most readable style. Although I am familiar with all the cases but it still made good reading because it flows like a detective novel. Nades, often with his mentee Terence Fernandez, could only secure information or confirmation through somewhat disingenuous means as forthright responses were difficult to come by and public records were shielded as if they were national security sensitive.

How could a fairly large municipal council be virtually held to ransom by one man? He built what was locally referred to as Istana Zakaria (21 bathrooms) without planning permission on land alienated for low-cost housing, failed to pay assessments of RM195 per annum for 12 years on another two plots, again meant for low-cost housing but have since been built like a large high-end bungalow, which he occupied.

Then there is the unlicensed satay stall that was torn down by the council because it was competing with his satay stall, which was also unlicensed. There were several other infringements. What’s astonishing is that this was a Klang Valley 2007/8 incident.

Aside from some small fines issued by the council, after it became public, there didn’t appear to be other efforts to address the accountability issues. Could some of the officials who obviously renege on their duties and responsibilities big time, have been promoted to higher office since?

On the High-Performance Training Centre in Brickendonbury, Nades tore through the various tall tales, laughable fibs and outright lies. The cost to build was initially mooted as £70 million (RM387 million) and later reduced to £10 million (RM55 million), and eventually aborted.

About £1 million (RM5.5 million) was spent on professional fees. Read it to be amused at the sheer nonsensical idea. Top officials of the ministry were involved, so how could it have been processed like it was doable? Again, I didn’t read of any politicians or government officials being hauled up.

Nades, who retired formally as a journalist at the end of last year, decided to be the publisher and distributor since he’s got a bit of time on his hands. It is as he puts it, his “labour of love.” I believe retailers who were asking as high as 60 per cent of the RM40 cover price had a bearing.

The 620 pre-publication orders must also have boosted his confidence. He will be hitting the road to Ipoh and Penang, and then some Australian cities in the next few weeks, to promote CCM. He has sold 8,000 copies of his first book through Facebook and Twitter.

CCM has been available since Monday at www.bookurve.com.

Postscript

Nades had been a full-time journalist since he joined Malay Mail from 1977 to 1989, followed by periods in the New Straits Times and The Sun. It was in Malay Mail where he honed his investigative reporting passion, together with his then “partner-in-crime” Frankie D’Cruz, who is now Malay Mail’s editor emeritus.

Malay Mail never stopped its pursuit on issues that matter. Recently, the paper exposed the sabotage of Immigration e-gate facilities and faulty microchips embedded in passports. The most recent reportage was on gambling den raids in Cheras, which were posing as recreational centres. More raids are being planned.

As much as we need good and dedicated journos, we too need editors with good sense and courage. Nades had his in Kay Tat.

I would also urge all serious politicians and senior civil servants to read CCM, as the transgressions to my mind, had very little to do with ingenious plotting but rather the audacity to ignore laws, rules or guidelines. Shame on these people!

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.

**Datuk Lee is CEO of Genovasi Malaysia.