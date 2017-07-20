MRT deserves a big hand from us — Tay Tian Yan

JULY 20 — The official opening of Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT should be an occasion to celebrate.

Under normal circumstances, as citizens of this country, especially millions of motorists suffering perennial traffic jam in Klang Valley, we should feel zealous about the completion of such a project.

But not in Malaysia today.

Members and supporters of the ruling and opposition camps, whether they have actually taken the MRT ride, have been insistent in their opposing stands as they start tossing curses across the rail track from opposite sides.

On MRT's first day of operation, a politician hit out at the massive public transportation project, tabulating all its faults and flaws.

Some have ridiculed that our MRT could never be compared alongside other established systems in the world, and that the success we see today is only skin deep.

Reactions in the cyberspace have been equally fiery, accusing the government of exploiting the issue for own political gains and calling the project a tool to buy voters.

Some say MRT construction should have been the government's obligation for which it must not take credit.

It is unfathomable that a public infrastructure has been given such a heavy political hue.

If the achievement of MRT could only be assessed along political lines, should the opponents stay away completely from it and not to take the train at all?

If the project has been a tool to win over the voters, then I would say BN's returns will be doomed.

Along the route from Sungai Buloh all the way to Kajang, most of the voters are staunch supporters of Pakatan Harapan, and there is no way MRT can lure the local voters over to BN's side.

It is logically true that the MRT construction is indeed the government's responsibility, but this will still depend on whether the government has the ability and will to put in the resources to see to its implementation.

As a matter of fact, over-politicising the MRT issue has already distorted the original significance of the project itself.

MRT is only a public infrastructure project, and its success or failure should never be evaluated from any individual's political viewpoints, but whether it conforms to the needs of the society and people, whether the tender procedures and construction expenses have been justifiable and whether its anticipated goals have been achieved.

To get a clearer picture, perhaps we ought to first lay down our political and partisan prejudices, and start to criticise only after we have had a personal experience of it.

I took the MRT before, and the spaciousness and quietness inside the cabin are a notch more superior than most of the other systems I have experienced. In addition, the station designs and innovative features have also impressed me and surpassed my expectations.

Moreover, the MRT project was completed two weeks ahead of schedule and RM2 billion below budget, which is rare among infrastructure projects here and abroad.

Of course, there are still shortcomings awaiting to be resolved, including the availability of parking spaces and feeder bus services.

While such inconveniences could be improved, do bear in mind that for any public transportation system, it is virtually impossible to have everything in place on day one.

Meanwhile, the success of public transportation also relies on the public's willingness to give up some of their existing conveniences, including leaving their cars at home.

My first impression of MRT is that it has been a successful project, and that the government should be given a big applause for such accomplishment. — Sin Chew Daily

* This article was first published here.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.