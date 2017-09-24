Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mayor must stand up for KL’s cultural and entertainment life — Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim

Sunday September 24, 2017
10:09 PM GMT+8

SEPT 24 — I refer to the news report on the police explanation that the reason for the ban by DBKL on the beer festival  is that  there  was  a security risk that  extremists were planning a terror attack on the event. Congratulations to the  police for apprehending the alleged  attackers. Its a great comfort to know that our police intelligence is efficient in keeping the public safe from terror attacks.

Terror threats and attacks have also become a major problem in many cities in Europe and America  where mentally deranged individuals, social drop-outs, radical groups  and  fanatics   take their  personal frustration, political and religious ideology to the streets, hoping to  catch the prime time TV news and become instant celebrities.

Some of the  attacks are very deadly and they include Islamic fundamentalists expressing their hatred for western values and lifestyles through jihad bombings on civilian targets, on the promise by their imams that those who sacrifice their lives for Islam  will be rewarded with eternal pleasure in heaven. Whatever the threats, western authorities do not respond with panic measures to ban public gatherings, football games, music and beer festivals  and entertainment centres as doing so will only lend credence to the terror groups and  religious fundamentalists. Instead,  the western leaders have reiterated  the need for the civilian population to face the threats with vigilance and go on with their  daily life as usual.  These countries are  determined to  stand by their values  of freedom and show to the hate groups that  the  western democratic way of life  will  not change  whatever the threats. These countries are confident that the terror organisations will not win because their  people are  united in defending the values they hold dear.

The DBKL  ban on the beer festival is a  major disappointment and a set back for human rights. It is worrying to  see  that the DBKL is giving support to the anti social elements who  want to dictate our lifestyles  according to their religious beliefs. Malaysians are becoming worried  about the  pattern in DBKL to bend to  pressure groups and cancel the permits for  music and cultural  festivals at the last minute, causing financial loss to the organisers. Tourist, food and entertainment businesses will surely be concerned  whether there is a future for them in the economy.

We are seeing  political and  religious groups making demands for Muslims to be treated separately from other Malaysians at public laundry shops and toilets, at supermarkets, at cinemas  and for liquor sales to be outlawed in majority Muslim residential areas. The DBKL ban on beer festival has encouraged these groups to be  more brazen in their demand.

We can learn  about leadership in facing up to  extremist  threats from the Muslim Mayor of London. Each time  there is a tragedy, the Mayor will  respond bravely   standing in front of  world  TV  to  describe  the  attack on London as an attack not only on Britain but also on humanity. He will  call for cooperation with  the police so that justice will be done quickly to  uphold the rule of law. And he will ask all Londoners to stand united and show to the world that the terrorists will be defeated.

In Malaysia, our leaders forty  seven years ago had introduced the Rukun Negara containing the five  principles for uniting Malaysians with shared values  of respect and tolerance for our diversity and multiculturalism. Our Prime Minister in his recent visit to the White House to meet the U.S president  mentioned to the world that Malaysia believes in tolerance and moderation. In his recent Maal Hijrah Message, Dato’ Seri Abdul Najib Razak again reminded Malaysians  about moderation in all things that we do. It is timely that our politicians and administrators take heed of his plea for moderation.

As Malaysia is a democracy, all groups have a right to make suggestions for their community but any  suggestion that will lead Malaysians to lead separate lives should be handled with care as each administrative  action to ban an event on grounds of race and religion  can be divisive.  As the beer festival  is not the  first such  ban,  there is a perception that Malaysia is becoming increasingly intolerant of other cultures.  It will  also   create the impression  that while the top leaders speak about tolerance and moderation, the little napoleons  are free to do as they wish to pander to the pressure groups.  The impression is that mob rule is becoming the norm at the lower levels of government.

Our K.L mayor  should stand up to say  that  the cultural and entertainment life of the city cannot be held to ransom by the  racial and religious bigotry. The economic life of the city will collapse if there is uncertainty  whether permits will be approved  and then cancelled  at will  the moment  an  event becomes  a sensitive issue.

The government is spending billions to make K.L. one of the most liveable cities in the world. It is becoming more beautiful  with  all the  trendy architecture,  modern infrastructure and nice landscaping  that   make the  city lively  day and night. All this  beauty will go  to waste if the city administrators give way to the few religious ideologists who want to impose their conservative values on our lifestyles. K.L must not be allowed to become a hermit city with no life.

Malaysian Muslims  need to  be vocal  to defend the rights of  choice of all races   and  demonstrate that they want to continue  to co-exist in a multicultural society with the  diverse  lifestyles that make a city great.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.

