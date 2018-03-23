Leading the fight to end TB — Chong Pei Pei and Phelim Yong

MARCH 23 — Ranking ninth globally, tuberculosis (TB) still remains a leading infectious killer caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB primarily affects the lungs and can cause death, with over 95 per cent of cases and deaths occurring in developing countries.

It is a little-known fact that about one-quarter of the world's population is infected with M. tuberculosis. Fortunately, a large majority of the infected people have latent infection, which means they are not yet ill with the disease and cannot transmit the disease.

Nonetheless, the global scenario is alarming; in 2016, 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.7 million died from the disease (World Health Organisation, 2018). This is complicated by the emergence of multidrug-resistant TB bacteria (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) which require more costly and longer-duration treatment.

The signs and symptoms of active pulmonary (existing in the lungs) TB may include:

Cough lasting for two weeks or more

Blood-stained sputum (mixture of saliva and mucus)

Fever often with sweating, usually in the evening or night

Loss of weight or appetite

Chest pain especially on coughing or deep breathing

Fatigue and feeling weak

In Malaysia, it is commendable that the government attempted to stem the spread of TB by implementing the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTCP) under the Ministry of Health. Despite this, TB still remains a serious public health problem with a steady incline for the number of cases and deaths over the last 10 years.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) TB country profile estimated a total of 29,000 cases in 2016, an increase from 24,220 cases in 2015.

What caused the increase in TB cases in Malaysia? Among the possible causes are influx of foreign workers from countries with high TB rates, challenges in screening and infection control, and a substantial population of vulnerable individuals including HIV-positive individuals.

It is apt that the theme for this year’s World TB Day, which is observed on 24 March, is “Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free World.” It focuses on eliminating TB through concerted efforts by all quarters — not just the legislators and government agencies, but also those who are infected by TB. Although government policies and political agendas are beyond our control, we as ordinary citizens can do our part by adopting certain measures to curb the spread of TB in our community.

Despite the stigma associated with TB, it is a preventable and curable disease.

The following are some steps which we can take to prevent tuberculosis:

1. Vaccinate our children with the BCG vaccine. It is advisable to give new-borns the BCG vaccine to provide protection against TB. In recent years, the anti-vaccine advocacy groups have influenced scores of parents to disallow their children from being vaccinated with even the most essential childhood vaccines. They should be made aware that in the case of TB vaccination, the benefits far outweigh the risks.

2. Early screening is vital. If you have any of the signs and symptoms of TB, it is advisable to seek doctors’ advice as soon as possible.

3. Rule out transmission from infected persons. If a close family member or someone you are in close contact with has been infected with TB, it is best to get the necessary examination to check if you also have the bacterial infection.

4. Clean and well ventilated living environment. Ensure that your dwelling is clean, airy (well ventilated) and has plenty of sunlight. This will prevent the TB bacteria from spreading.

5. Healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. This will boost the immune system and ward off infections.

6. Avoid spreading germs to others when sick. Wear face masks when sick. Sneeze or cough using tissue covering your nose and mouth and dispose of the tissue properly.

7. Practise caution when visiting hospitals and clinics. These are places with high amounts of the TB bacteria, so wear masks, avoid touching your face and eyes and sanitise your hands before leaving the hospitals.

Finally, stay aware and stay TB-free!

* Professor Dr Chong Pei Pei and Dr Phelim Yong are with the School of Biosciences, Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.