Injustice to Islam — Raken Marimuthu

FEBRUARY 3 — Islam is the most beautiful religion of peace and love,

The Muslims are people of Self-Mastery, contained,

To a committed way of praying to Allah five times a day.

God is their basic foundation in their day to day, way of life,

They are the most tolerant, loving and wonderful people,

Practicing equality, liberty and fraternity, in its true sense,

Living a life of virtues, reading the holy Quran from day one,

Adhering to its teachings, in every way, practical and possible,

To lead a truly spiritual life, accepting Allah as the only God,

The most merciful, loving and caring and giving to one and all,

Making life meaningful, wonderful and beautiful in every aspect,

For the world herein and hereafter, for all those who believe in Him.

Yet it is great injustice that this great religion is misunderstood,

Due to a few jihadist, fanatics and terrorist who are misguided,

The actions of these few do not represent the billions of Muslims,

And so its injustice to label my brothers as terrorist of the world,

Discriminating, humiliating and belittling them as Muslims.

It is injustice to prevent them from entering other countries,

And an embarrassment, to deprive them the freedom they need,

To live, their way of life, in the way they want, anywhere,

With dignity, pride and the spiritual joy that they are Muslims,

This injustice of negative labelling of Muslims must stop,

In the true humanitarian spirit of international interfaith solidarity,

Otherwise, let me warn you; you have to reap what you sow.

