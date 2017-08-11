In response to Dr M’s article on ‘tak malu’ issue — Salleh Said Keruak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Following is the statement by Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak posted on his blog in response to chairman of Pakatan Harapan Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s article on the issue of ‘tak malu’ (shameless)

Two days ago (Aug 8), Tun Dr Mahathir, in an article posted in his blog Chedet.cc listed three ‘shameless’ groups in the country. The groups are the Prime Minister (and his family), ministers and top government officials, whom he called thieves, corrupts and robbers. These groups, according to Tun, were given appointments and promotions not because they were qualified, but because it was done without following the law. He said these groups were given appointments and promotion because they were efficient in sucking up to the bosses, and were willing to follow the bosses’ instructions, no matter how wrong. They are shameless... as long as there were money and positions to gain, they don’t care about dignity. Tun’s allegation is serious. As if he was all clean during his tenure. As if he forgot about scholars’ views of his administration. Read Khoo Boo Teik’s book on “Paradoxes of Mahathirism: An Intellectual Biography of Mahathir Mohamad” (1995) and John Hilley’s “Malaysia: Mahathirism, Hegemony and the New Opposition” (2001). Read also books by D.K. Mauzy, G. P. Means, Harold Crouch, William Case, K.S. Jomo and E. T. Gomez. Their studies on Tun’s administration ended with this conclusion: Tun ruled using his Machiavellian principles, practising political patronage, cronyism and nepotism. Looking back on history, doesn’t Tun remember the risky investment done by the BMF in Hong Kong? The losses suffered by Maminco to control tin price? Doesn’t he remember the losses suffered by Perwaja Steel? Doesn’t he remember the Forex scandal? The privatisation of MAS? What happened to all those companies and investments? Are they suffering losses? Or making profit? Do they still have their dignity? If Tun remembers all these issues, doesn’t he feel ashamed? I will not scrutinise this article, but I would like to remind Tun, just because he had quit Umno, he probably forgot that ‘a crab cannot teach its children to walk straight’. Let us learn from our history so that we will not continue making mistakes. Quoting George Santayana: “Those who do not remember their past are condemned to repeat their mistakes”.

