Guan Eng should stop fishing for sympathy — Abdul Rahman Dahlan

JANUARY12 — :

1. News portals reported today that there is a possibility that DAP’s Lim Guan Eng may not contest in GE14 citing his upcoming corruption trial dates as a reason.

2. It is important to note that Guan Eng was charged with these two counts of corruption more than 1 1/2 years ago in July 2016.

3. The trial dates are only being scheduled now after such a long delay because of Guan Eng’s attempt to challenge the MACC act as unconstitutional – a case that went through the High Court, Court of Appeals and all the way up to the Federal Court.

4. Whether this was a deliberate attempt to delay his trial, only Guan Eng knows.

5. Therefore, Guan Eng only has himself to blame if his court dates are scheduled as they are now.

6. Guan Eng should have confidence in our courts where he will be allowed to defend himself in an open and transparent manner. The public will also get the chance to look at the evidence against him as this trail will receive public and media attention.

7. The length of former Selangor Menteri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo for a similar offence which started in 2010 until he was convicted in the year 2015 will provide comfort to Guan Eng that there is little to fear that he is not able to contest in GE14. Whether he will win or DAP keeps the Penang state government or not is, of course, entirely different matter altogether.

*Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlah is director of Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications.

This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.