CENTHRA applauds Malaysia’s actions on Rohingya crisis — Azril Mohd Amin

SEPTEMBER 27 — The Rohingya issue is a crisis that Asean is grappling with both as an entity, and as individual countries; the crisis is ongoing, and worsening by the day. Every state must define their position on this matter in accordance with their own distinct geopolitical situation and within the context of their nation’s values.

Any definitive statement by Asean must then be reached via a consensus that considers all respective viewpoints.

The statement by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Foreign Minister of Malaysia gave voice to the sentiments of the Malaysian people, all of whom are deeply concerned about the Rohingya issue, and who are every day welcoming refugees from Rakhine state as their brothers and sisters.

The perspective of Malaysia on this issue must be given weight proportionate to Malaysia’s engagement with the crisis, which is greater than any other Asean member state.

The Malaysian people reject any attempt to obscure the reality of what is taking place, and no one is better positioned to know this reality except the Rohingya themselves.

We applaud the Minister for his bravery and honesty, and for affirming the sovereignty of Malaysia in defining the correct narrative on the violence in Rakhine.

* Azril Mohd Amin is chief executive of Centre for Human Rights Research & Advocacy (CENTHRA)

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.