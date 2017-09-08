Aung San Suu Kyi must end her silence and speak up for justice — Lim Kit Siang

SEPTEMBER 8 — Aung San Suu Kyi must end her silence and speak up for justice and human rights for the Rohingyas and protect them from ethnic cleansing.

During the 15 of the 21 years from 1989 to 2010 when she became one of the world’s most prominent political prisoners, I have issued countless statements espousing her freedom and her cause for democracy and human rights in Myanmar.

It is heart-breaking to watch her silence and failure to speak up and end the violence, horrors and human rights violations perpetrated on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

I fully endorse the call by another Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu who have come out of retirement to issue a heart-felt letter to Aung San Suu Kyi, calling on her to end the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

The 85-year-old anti-apartheid activist said:

“I am now elderly, decrepit and formally retired, but breaking my vow to remain silent on public affairs out of profound sadness.

“For years I had a photograph of you on my desk to remind me of the injustice and sacrifice you endured out of your love and commitment for Myanmar’s people. You symbolised righteousness.

“Your emergence into public life allayed our concerns about violence being perpetrated against members of the Rohingya. But what some have called ‘ethnic cleansing’ and others ‘a slow genocide’ has persisted – and recently accelerated.

“It is incongruous for a symbol of righteousness to lead such a country.

“If the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence, the price is surely too steep.”

Aung San Suu Kyi must break her silence, speak up for justice and human rights and end the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya community in Myanmar.

* Lim Kit Siang is the leader of the Democratic Action Party.

