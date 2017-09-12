YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water again, over the N-word

YouTube’s most popular creator, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg. — Screengrab from YouTubeSTOCKHOLM, Sept 12 — YouTube’s most watched blogger PewDiePie was in hot water again yesterday after using a racial slur while playing a livestreamed video game, just a few months after losing contracts over anti-Semitic remarks.

In a video clip available online since Sunday, the 27-year-old Swede, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, can be heard using the N-word in an expletive-laden tirade at his opponent.

PewDiePie is known for posting humorous clips and testing video games for his more than 57 million followers on YouTube, making him the site’s most watched blogger.

One game developer said he was going to file a complaint to prevent the Swede from playing his games online.

“He’s worse than a closeted racist: he’s a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry,” developer Sean Vanaman tweeted.

On Twitter, some users recalled that PewDiePie has “already been a racist memelord.”

Kjellberg, who has yet to comment on the affair, in February lost contracts with YouTube and Disney after he posted several videos containing anti-Semitic and Nazi remarks.

And in September 2016, he was temporarily blocked on Twitter after making a joke about the Islamic State group. — AFP