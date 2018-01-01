Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage

Monday January 1, 2018
08:36 AM GMT+8

Facebook-owned WhatsApp suffered a global outage for about an hour December 31, 2017. — File picFacebook-owned WhatsApp suffered a global outage for about an hour December 31, 2017. — File picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 1 — WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour yesterday before the problem was fixed.

“WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved,” a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.

In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.

Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media. — Reuters

