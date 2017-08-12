What Trump’s immigration policies mean for the tech industry (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Russ Shaw, Tech London Advocates founder, discusses the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies for the global tech industry.
He speaks with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg
Saturday August 12, 2017
06:10 PM GMT+8
Dalai Lama calls off visit to Botswana citing ‘exhaustion’
The Edit: In Poland they sail over grassy waves
Projek MMO: Saksikan hujan meteor esok pagi
NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Russ Shaw, Tech London Advocates founder, discusses the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies for the global tech industry.
He speaks with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg