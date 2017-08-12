Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

What Trump’s immigration policies mean for the tech industry (VIDEO)

Saturday August 12, 2017
06:10 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Russ Shaw, Tech London Advocates founder, discusses the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies for the global tech industry.

He speaks with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg

Tech London Advocates founder Russ Shaw speaks to Bloomberg about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy on the tech industry. — Bloomberg picTech London Advocates founder Russ Shaw speaks to Bloomberg about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy on the tech industry. — Bloomberg pic

