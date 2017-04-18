Video game releases for April 18 and beyond

Fast-talking Star Lord gets the gang back together for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - Episode 1.’ — AFP picNEW YORK, April 18 — Pirate-busting adventures in Flinthook, animé-inspired quest Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, and big-hearted biker mystery Full Throttle Remastered are joined by tie-ins for Guardians of the Galaxy, Trailer Park Boys, Rick & Morty and the retro Disney Afternoon Collection (including the original DuckTales) among video game releases for the week of April 18, 2017.

Flinthook

PS4, WinPC, XBO

April 18

Whiz about interstellar pirate ships and steal precious treasure back from the meanest thieves around, using the nimble Flinthook's mighty Chainhook, Blasma Pistol and Chrono-Belt. Another action game from Montreal-based studio Tribute, of Mercenary Kings and Wizorb fame. A favorite at the PAX East games expo.

flinthook.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - Episode 1

Android, iOS, PS4, XBO, WinPC

April 18 (May 2 at retail)

Following the graphical style of the original comic books, as Telltale's superb The Walking Dead did, excusing a move away from the film's A-list talent, the Guardians go after a powerful artifact, each compelled by their individual motivations, intent on defending it from purple supervillain Thanos. Release day reviews coming in with 7s and 8s out of 10.

telltale.com/series/guardiansofthegalaxy

Disney Afternoon Collection

PS4, WinPC, XBO

April 18

Six games based on characters from Disney's late-1980s and mid-90s TV programming block: jump'n'run platform games DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, and Darkwing Duck, and side-scrolling airplane game TaleSpin, featuring Baloo the bear from The Jungle Book. Release day reviews coming in at 8/10.

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

PS4, WinPC, XBO

April 18

The first game from French studio Enigami, which channels animé and manga influences in creating a world for players to adventure through as rock summoner Chado and his (mostly) furry friends, whose quest brings them into the heart of a power struggle between quarrelling nations. A decent debut according to first reviews.

shiness-game.com

Full Throttle Remastered

PS4, WinPC, Mac, Lin, Vita

April 18

Classic LucasArts adventure in which the leader of a biker gang discovers that his crew has been waylaid by a scheming corporate executive, and is being pinned with murdering the founder of the country's last motorcycle company. Controls, sound, and graphics have been updated. Includes a developer's commentary.

doublefine.com/games

Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money

Android, iOS

April 20

The irreverent Canadian TV show is the subject of another mobile phone adaptation, inviting players to make the most of business opportunities inside Sunnyvale trailer park as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles, collecting characters from the show, and getting involved in get-rich quick schemes while avoiding trouble from the law and park manager Lahey.

tpbgame.com

Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality

WinPC

April 20

Show co-creator Justin Roiland already has one boisterous, surreal comedy out for VR headsets in Accounting, with this his second, an official tie-in for Adult Swim's bizarre cartoon, developed in conjunction with Job Simulator and Snuggle Truck studio Owlchemy. Requires a virtual reality headset.

adultswim.com — AFP-Relaxnews