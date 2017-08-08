Tour Paris in ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity,’ ‘Rhythm Thief’ and more (VIDEO)

Explore Paris from the rooftops and the city streets in ‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity.’ — Handout via AFPPARIS, Aug 8 — Explore the French capital of Paris through six recent video games that span a variety of time periods: from the Revolutionary era through to a post-human landscape in Assassin’s Creed Unity, The Saboteur, Rhythm Thief, Broken Sword 5, Remember Me and Eagle Flight.

Revolutionary France, 1789-1794: Assassin’s Creed Unity

See numerous real-life districts and monuments from the revolutionary era recreated in meticulous detail: the Notre Dame cathedral, the Louvre and surrounding gardens, the now-razed fortress at Bastille, the catacombs and the Palace of Versailles among them -- and get the opportunity to take part in historical events and meet the likes of Napoleon, Marie Antoinette, and Louis XVI. Released in 2014 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC.

Wartime occupation, 1940: The Saboteur

Bloating Paris (or shrinking France) so that coast, countryside, capital, and border are a few minutes’ drive apart, suspension of disbelief extends beyond the geographical as a hard-drinking, rough-talking and power-punching Irishman brings colour back to monochrome streets by pummelling as many Nazi heads as possible. Barrelling down Montmartre’s steps in a classic ride could never be so consequence-free. Released in 2009 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Romanticised modern-day, 2012: Rhythm Thief

Teenage art thief Raphael zips around some of the city’s most opulent locations, lifting trinkets that may lead him to his missing father and a stash of Napoleonic treasures. Keep time with the music so Raph sneaks past guards, deals with henchmen, and dances for the public. Released in 2012 as Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure on Nintendo 3DS and from 2013 as Rhythm Thief & the Paris Caper on iOS.

Picturesque Paris, 2013: Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse

Spending time in rural Spain and London, UK, Broken Sword 5 revolves around an art gallery murder and the theft of a cursed painting. French photojournalist Nicole and US lawyer-turned-insurance agent George trace the crime back to rich and dangerous men. Debuted in 2013 and available for Android, iOS, PS4, XBO, Vita, PC, Mac and Linux.

Sci-fi Neo-Paris, 2084: Remember Me

Unconventional action game Remember Me has its city rebuilt after a continental war; stunning art direction has shining towers of glass and metal contrast with traditional architecture and run-down sewer slums; its Parisian game studio combined expertise and imagination to remodel the capital’s skyline, making it at once familiar and strange. Released 2013 for 360, PS3, and PC.

Life after humans: Eagle Flight

Thoroughly overgrown but only partially crumbling, the city of light is now home to a host of animals and a playground for birds of prey. Become one of them and soar high and low in pursuit of rival eagle teams, rare feathers, and injured avians. Made for Virtual Reality headsets compatible with PS4 and PC. — AFP-Relaxnews