Top iOS Apps: ‘Fortnite’, ‘PUBG’ and ‘Flip the Gun’

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 — Last-person-standing games Fortnite and PUBG Mobile continue to tussle for top spots in North American and European territories, while physics-based vertical high score challenge Flip the Gun, air pollution app Mise Mise and carpooler Ryde also make headway.

Battle royale titles Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, both faithful conversions of their computer and console cousins, can be found in either first or second place for the USA, UK, France, Germany, Canada and Australia in our March 29, 2018 roundup of top free iOS apps.

In the Netherlands, where vertical points chaser Flip the Gun is top, Fortnite is second, with PUBG Mobile fourth (after e-payment app Alipay).

Similarly, Flip the Gun is chasing hard in Canada, nestled in third place.

In Singapore, carpooling service Ryde is the most popular free download, overtaking PUBG Mobile (2nd) and Fortnite (3rd) to the top; in Japan it’s Jean Petit Heroes ahead of Fortnite (third) and unofficial PUBG clone Knives Our (4th.)

Look to Malaysia, where photo manipulation app Talking Photos has first, users lean heavily towards PUBG (2nd), with another close Rules of Survival in 17th, and Fortnite languishing down in 30th.

Music-oriented social networking app Tik Tok is first in China, where one of two official PUBG versions is third, the other 20th, and an official news and stats app is 40th.

The Battle Royale pair’s grip loosens even further elsewhere, as in South Africa where Facebook’s data messaging suite WhatsApp is first (PUBG in 7th, Fortnite 11th) and in India (PUBG 24th, Fortnite 76th).

Neither feature in South Korea’s top 100, where another PUBG clone, Garena Free Fire, hangs on in 33rd. — AFP-Relaxnews