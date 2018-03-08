TM partners Huawei to further enhance broadband reach

Huawei will help TM accelerates fibre broadband network reach. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on multiple activities to accelerate fibre broadband network reach.

In a statement today, TM’s Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly, said through the strategic partnership, both companies would play a more proactive developmental role in providing ready infrastructure and ecosystem to support the nation’s growth.

“As the trusted partner in key nation-building initiatives, TM ensures the safety and security of the nation’s strategic and critical infrastructure, and in accelerating the broadband reach for all Malaysians.

“We believe that strategic collaborations such as this MOU is yet another testament of our role as the country’s key enabler for the national communications infrastructure,” he said.

TM said under the MOU, Huawei would share its extensive global best practices to help TM capitalise on emerging opportunities quickly through big data-aided network design and deployment, intelligent smart capital expenditure solution to respond fast to TM’s customer needs and simplify business engagement between both organisations via inter-connecting information technology processes.

The company aspired to pursue the innovation and commercialisation of technology which included Internet of Things, cloud technology and artificial intelligence towards delivering digital experience to more Malaysians nationwide, it said.

“TM will also explore alternative wireless technology deployment to further expand high speed broadband reach across Malaysia, bridging the digital divide and meeting the government’s objective of a truly connected society,” it said.

It said the MOU was subjected to a definitive agreement to be signed between the parties in specific areas.

“Further announcements will be made in due course, as and when appropriate,” it said. — Bernama