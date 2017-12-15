The most powerful iMac is now on sale in Malaysia

A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, June 5, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — If the best spec iMac isn’t cutting it for you, here comes the iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac that’s designed for professionals. Forget Core i7s as the iMac Pro runs on Intel’s Xeon W processors that you can spec up to 18-cores and with up to 128GB of RAM.

In Malaysia, price starts from RM20,999 which is almost double the price of a 27″ iMac with a Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM (RM11,019). For the base iMac Pro, it comes with a 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB of DDR4 ECC RAM, 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory. The display is a 27″ Retina 5K unit (5120×2880) that pushes a brightness of 500 nits.

In terms of ports, it comes with 4x USB 3.0, 4x Thunderbolt 3, an SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack and a 10Gb Ethernet port. Despite its killer specs in its ultra slim profile, the iMac Pro stays cool with its new thermal architecture which gives it 80 per cent more cooling capacity.

To stand out from the sea of normal iMacs, the iMac Pro gets a sleek Space Grey colour which comes with its matching Space Grey magic keyboard and mouse. There’s also an optional Space Grey Magic Trackpad 2 that you can add in when you place your order.

If you tick all the optional upgrades which also include the VESA Mount Adapter, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X software, the final iMac Pro price can go as high as RM61,816.80.

Whichever specs you take, it will take around five to eight weeks for shipping. At least, you’re getting it before Chinese New Year 2018. Need the ultimate Mac? You can order here. — SoyaCincau