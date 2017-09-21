Switch’s ‘NES Golf’ mystery a touching Iwata tribute (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Sept 21 — The secretive inclusion of a vintage sports game within every single Nintendo Switch appears to be a tribute to dearly departed company president Satoru Iwata.

The presence of a retro console emulator within each Nintendo Switch was discovered in July; only in the past week was its singular function was uncovered.

Now it seems that the reason for its creation has also been made clear.

The emulator was wrapped around program code for mystery application “flog” which was, it transpired, a slightly altered version of 1984 Nintendo Entertainment System classic, Golf.

A member of community hacking site SwitchBrew.org published the findings on September 16, supplying three images that showed Golf ready for use with the Switch’s detachable motion controllers.

The game itself has a long if unassuming history. In 2006, for example, Nintendo’s wildly successful Wii used its original course designs for intuitive minigame collection Wii Sports.

But why tuck it away within the portable Switch’s system code, and why make its activation process so obscure?

As it turns out, 1984’s Golf was programmed entirely by a young Satoru Iwata, as stated during the Wii Sports edition of his Iwata Asks discussion series.

Activating the game depends on two things — one physical, the other temporal — and both reference the departed President and CEO.

Firstly, the “flog” version of Golf will only unlock on July 11, the anniversary of Iwata’s largely unexpected death in 2015.

(Brand new Switch consoles, never connected to the internet, can be tricked into thinking any day is July 11 by adjusting the system’s internal clock.

After a Switch goes online for the first time, it obtains accurate data from Nintendo’s own network.)

Secondly, the Switch’s twin motion controllers must be moved in a way that mimics an Iwata hand gesture — one he used to emphasise the word “direct” during pre-recorded Nintendo Direct video announcements.

Taken from a 2012 Nintendo Direct, the audio prompt is a voice sample of Iwata saying “直接” (pronounced “chokusetsu”) which means “direct.”

Even then, the move is tricky to pull off correctly, as shown in a demonstration video.

When executed properly, it triggers a short audio clip and NES Golf starts up.

So that’s why we might be seeing Switch owners play the very retro Golf on July 11. — AFP-Relaxnews