Summer photo focus: An all-terrain camera (VIDEO)

Head off the beaten track with the Nikon Coolpix W300. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, July 18 — Vacations are prime times to shoot selfies, landscapes or groups of friends and family. Over the course of a week, Relaxnews is focusing on photography, with a pick of cameras, tools and gadgets to get the best out of summer snaps. Anyone looking to take photos underwater or at altitude, for example, can pick up a camera offering both suitable performances and a high-resistance build, such as the new Nikon Coolpix W300.

This all-terrain digital camera stands out from the crowd with its ability to shoot photos and videos (in 4K) underwater, at depths of up to 30m, with no need for extra cases or housing. And, as if that's not enough, this rugged camera is also resistant to dust, temperatures as low as -10°C and drops from heights of up to 2.40m.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 is a compact camera with a 16-Megapixel backlit CMOS sensor and a 5x optical zoom lens. A macro mode is also on hand for shooting fauna and flora in close-up detail, whether on mountain peaks or underwater. Nikon bills this camera as a model specially designed for those with a taste for adventure and action-packed getaways.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 is priced US$389.95 (RM1,672) in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews