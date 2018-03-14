Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Slovenia claims world’s first blockchain monument

Wednesday March 14, 2018
10:59 AM GMT+8

People attend the opening ceremony of world's first public bitcoin monument, placed at a roundabout connecting two roads at the city centre in Kranj, Slovenia, March 13, 2018. — Reuters picPeople attend the opening ceremony of world's first public bitcoin monument, placed at a roundabout connecting two roads at the city centre in Kranj, Slovenia, March 13, 2018. — Reuters picKRANJ, March 14 — The first monument to the blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies took centre stage yesterday on a roundabout in Slovenia, authorities in the country’s fourth largest city said.

Weighing three tonnes and with a diameter of about seven metres the circular metal sculpture was unveiled next to the courthouse in Kranj, about 30km north of the capital Ljubljana.

The design, featuring the ‘B’ symbol crossed by two vertical lines that represents both blockchain and the bitcoin currency, was chosen by popular demand.

“We asked citizens on our Facebook page to decide what to place in the new roundabout and this was one of the first ideas we received... Kranj has a lot of companies dealing with high technology,” mayor Bostjan Trilar told Reuters.

The monument was paid for by two local firms that use blockchain technology, a software company 3fs and digital currency exchange Bitstamp. — Reuters

