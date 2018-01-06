Samsung’s Galaxy X phone might have its own type of 3D touch

The rumoured foldable phone would feature Samsung's own proprietary touch technology.— Picture courtesy of SamsungSEOUL, Jan 6 — Samsung's most anticipated phone for 2018 isn't the Galaxy S9 but the Galaxy X, a foldable phone.

Most recently Samsung filed a patent for a touch sensor flexible display. Apparently the company would use something similar to Apple's 3D Touch technology but applying to its foldable display for a unique experience.

While a few prototypes of the phone have floated around, key details such as the specs, pricing and general availability have yet to be revealed.

With CES currently happening, the announcement of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus might also shed light on Samsung's mystery foldable device.