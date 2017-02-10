Robots take pride of place at the Vitra Design Museum

‘Directional Robot’ by Yonezawa, 1957. — Pictures courtesy of Andreas Sütterlin, 2016 /private collectionWEIL AM RHEIN (Germany), Feb 10 — From February 11 to May 14, 2017, the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein will turn a spotlight on the increasing role played by robotics in modern daily life. In particular, the exhibition “Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” will focus on designers, and the manner in which design, through the creation of interfaces, drives the relationship between humankind and machines.

The digital age has ushered in a major leap forward in robotics. Robots, which until now worked behind the scenes to produce cars and washing machines, are increasingly a part of everyday living. Algorithms and smart domestic appliances with the capacity to communicate are everywhere.

‘Alice Cares’ by Sander Burger, 2015.Designers have a major role to play in this boom, because they are the ones who determine how users relate to new machines and how they interact with each other.

This is the relationship that is analysed and explained in the four sections of the “Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” exhibition.

The first of these sections examines our era’s fascination with humanoids, and the manner in which they are viewed by mass culture. The second section looks back on the initial emergence of robots in industry and the working world.

‘Manifest’ by Robotlab (ZKM), 2008.This section will also explore the ongoing debate on robotics in the workplace and the extent to which they represent a threat to human employment.

On a more positive note, the third section examines how robots can offer support and friendship to humans by assuming a role in health care, providing companionship, and even functioning as sex objects.

Lastly, the fourth and final section looks at the disappearance of boundaries between machines and human beings, who may be equipped with embedded devices or live in “intelligent” buildings.

While touring the exhibition, visitors will be guided by 14 questions that raise controversial aspects of robotics, most notably: “Have you already met a robot?” and “Do you trust robots?”

Anouk Wipprecht’s 3D printed robotic dress, ‘Spider Dress 2.0’, 2015.

The show will feature more than 150 exhibits from the worlds of art and design: robots that are used in homes, in health care and industry, and also video games, media installations etc.

It will also provide the venue for a series of round table discussions, film screenings, workshops and performances.

“Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine” will run from February 11 to May 14, 2017, at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein.

For more information: www.design-museum.de. — AFP-Relaxnews