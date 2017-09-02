Pottermore offers immersive digital experience for ‘Harry Potter’ fans

The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as depicted in Pottermore’s Hogwarts Experience is pictured in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 1, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 2 — JK Rowling's digital publishing, e-commerce, entertainment and news company Pottermore has unveiled a new Harry Potter experience for fans.

Announcing the initiative via Twitter yesterday, Pottermore introduced the "Hogwarts Experience" — a 360-degree digital experience which lets visitors explore the famous wizarding school and its grounds, including the Quidditch pitch, Hagrid's hut, and the Forbidden Forest.

According to the company, the interactive site, which is free for all registered users of Pottermore, will work on most smartphones, tablets and computers, and also includes clickable hotspots for those who want to delve deeper into some of the attractions.

The September 1 launch date of the site — the latest in a string of digital offerings designed to advance Rowling's Wizarding World — coincides with the first official day of school at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which Pottermore is promoting with the hashtag #BackToHogwarts (via Variety).

Discover the "Hogwarts Experience" from Pottermore here. — AFP-Relaxnews