Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Tech/Gadgets

Pottermore offers immersive digital experience for ‘Harry Potter’ fans

Saturday September 2, 2017
08:42 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Can e-cigarettes be effective in helping smokers quit?The Edit: Can e-cigarettes be effective in helping smokers quit?

The Edit: Ford brings new very limited edition pickup to FrankfurtThe Edit: Ford brings new very limited edition pickup to Frankfurt

2018 World Cup qualifying: Germany almost there, England rout Malta2018 World Cup qualifying: Germany almost there, England rout Malta

UN calls for Myanmar forces to show restraint in Rohingya crisisUN calls for Myanmar forces to show restraint in Rohingya crisis

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as depicted in Pottermore’s Hogwarts Experience is pictured in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 1, 2017. — Reuters picThe Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as depicted in Pottermore’s Hogwarts Experience is pictured in this handout photo obtained by Reuters September 1, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 2 — JK Rowling's digital publishing, e-commerce, entertainment and news company Pottermore has unveiled a new Harry Potter experience for fans.

Announcing the initiative via Twitter yesterday, Pottermore introduced the "Hogwarts Experience" — a 360-degree digital experience which lets visitors explore the famous wizarding school and its grounds, including the Quidditch pitch, Hagrid's hut, and the Forbidden Forest.

According to the company, the interactive site, which is free for all registered users of Pottermore, will work on most smartphones, tablets and computers, and also includes clickable hotspots for those who want to delve deeper into some of the attractions.

The September 1 launch date of the site — the latest in a string of digital offerings designed to advance Rowling's Wizarding World — coincides with the first official day of school at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which Pottermore is promoting with the hashtag #BackToHogwarts (via Variety).

Discover the "Hogwarts Experience" from Pottermore here.  — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline