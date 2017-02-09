‘Pokemon Go’ celebrates Valentine’s Day

Pink pocket monsters will populate the game in honour of Valentine’s Day. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Feb 9 — Players of Pokémon Go will notice some changes from February 8-15, as pink creatures populate the game in honour of Valentine’s Day.

From 11am PST on February 8 to 11am PST on February 15, to be exact, the limited-time celebration will double the amount of Candy players earn for catching, hatching and transferring Pokémon.

In addition, Chansey, Clefable and many other pink Pokémon will show up more frequently in the wild, while Cleffa, Igglybuff and Smoochum will be more likely to hatch from Eggs.

Finally, Lure Modules will last for six hours while the event lasts, according to the Pokémon Go team. — AFP-Relaxnews