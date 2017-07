Pokemon Go adds legendary Pokemon (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 22 — Pokemon Go’s first-anniversary events continue with a new legendary Pokémon event.

While numbers have fallen, the Pokemon Go game continues to be played all over the world. — Reuters pic The event in Grant Park, Chicago will see trainers being challenged to takedown a legendary Pokémon.

If the legendary Pokémon is defeated, legendary Pokémon will be available in legendary gym events for other players.