PogoCam debuts as ‘world’s smallest attachable eyewear camera’

A pair of PogoTec-compatible frames with a PogoCam attached. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — Foster Grant, Ocean Pacific, Argus Vision and Vista Eyewear are on board with a 1.1cm x 1.3cm x 4.3cm camera that can be attached to the arm of a pair of spectacles.

Two minutes of continuous video and audio, 12 ten second clips, or 100 photographs can be captured by the PogoCam device, says its maker PogoTec.

It attaches to the frames by means of a magnetic metal track that the company calls the PogoTrack. PogoTec says that future PogoTrack accessories could include a driver alertness monitor or a UV meter.

The eyewear brands whose frames will form part of the PogoTec display at CES 2017 are Essilor’s FGX International mark Foster Grant, Iconix’s Ocean Pacific, Argus Vision of Taiwan, and Vista Eyewear of Italy.

An introductory price of US$149 (RM667.30) has been announced for the PogoCam, which will launch on March 30, 2017 at the International Vision Expo East Conference, New York City.

Instang messaging platform Snapchat launched its integrated smartglasses, called Spectacles, in November 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews