PlayStation prepares Tokyo Game Show event for September 19

‘Gran Turismo Sport’ is expected October 19, 2017, for PlayStation 4 and PSVR. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Aug 30 — A PlayStation presentation set for September 19 arrives in the days before the 2017 Tokyo Game Show opens its doors, as console rivals Nintendo and Xbox make plans for their own end-of-year launches.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will return to the Makuhari Messe exhibition hall, on the outskirts of Japan’s capital city, for the 21st annual Tokyo Game Show, which runs September 21-24.

Prior to the expo will be a press conference now set to take place on September 19 at 4pm local time (equivalent to 7am UTC or midnight PDT, 3am EDT, 8am BST, 9am Central Europe and South Africa, 12.30pm India, 3pm Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Beijing, China, and 5pm Sydney, Australia.)

Sony’s PlayStation 4 has been available since 2013 and in 2016 the company replaced it with a smaller revised model and a more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro.

The company also launched an accompanying virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR, not long after the PS4 Pro.

This year, Microsoft’s Xbox division is readying its Xbox One X super-console for November 7.

More pressing for PlayStation’s Japanese concern may be a first end-of-year season for the Nintendo Switch, a portable, hybrid home console that has tentpole release Super Mario Odyssey launching October 27, following Pokémon spin-off Pokkén Tournament DX, action game Fire Emblem Warriors, and the SNES Classic Edition all-in-one retro console in September.

As for the PlayStation 4, its own motor racing title Gran Turismo Sport arrives mid-October, and several other well-anticipated releases are due from third-party developers over the remainder of the year.

Those include PlayStation console exclusives grand fantasy adventure The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (September 28), monster apocalypse survival adventure City Shrouded in Shadow (October 19), and street-fighting gangland empire builder Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (December 7.)

PlayStation has often used TGS to reveal several unannounced games, with Earth Defence Force 5, Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary and Fortune Street: Dragon Quest among those premiered in 2016.

The TGS event takes place six weeks before Paris Games Week, for which PlayStation has scheduled an October 30 showcase presentation, and announcements for both events share the same visual identity: a night-time city scape, and a constellation of PlayStation controller buttons displayed within a starry sky.

North America’s annual PlayStation Experience weekend has been dated for December 9 and 10, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews