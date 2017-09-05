PC download charts: ‘XCOM 2’ expansion, ‘Absolver,’ ‘Localhost’

‘XCOM 2: War of the Chosen’ adds new allies, enemies, environments, missions and modes. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 ― With last-person-standing title and PC gaming's breakout success of 2017, “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds,” still safely installed at the top of Steam's download charts, alien invasion strategy “XCOM 2: War of the Chosen” becomes the rundown's highest mover, also figuring in top five rankings from the Humble Store and Bundle Stars.

An add-on to award-winning 2016 release “XCOM 2,” which was in fact the 10th entry to an influential franchise stretching back to 1994's “UFO: Enemy Unknown,” this “War of the Chosen” expansion was aimed squarely at those familiar with the “XCOM” format, its sophisticated tweaks building on top of an already formidable edifice of turn-based strategy.

Elsewhere, pre-orders for “Destiny 2” continued apace in advance of the sci-fi, shared-world action game's October 24 launch on Windows PCs.

It debuts September 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and a public online test for the PC version was carried out August 28-31, with the first day's reserved for those that had pre-ordered a more expensive Digital Deluxe edition.

On the subject of debuts, “Absolver,” a first-time effort from French studio Sloclap, won plenty of review plaudits for its smooth and sturdy martial art simulation, with online connectivity and game stability fixes incoming.

And on Itch.io, it's “Localhost,” a game about talking to robot AIs and erasing hard drives, that retains its status as the site's current best-seller.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

3. The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition

4. Absolver

5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US (gamestop.com)

1. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition

2. Roblox US$10 (RM42.70) card for Android, iPhone, PC and Xbox One

3. Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe pre-order

4. Destiny 2 pre-order

5. World of Warcraft 60 Day Game Card

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Conan Exiles

2. Space Engineers - Early Access

3. Arizona Sunshine

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

5. Kerbal Space Program

Bundle Stars (bundlestars.com)

1. Total War: Warhammer

2. Sonic Mania

3. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

4. Total War: Warhammer II pre-order

5. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

GOG (gog.com)

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2

2. Gwent Starter Pack

3. Ys Seven

4. Absolver

5. Cuphead pre-order

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order

2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

3. Destiny 2 pre-order

4. Outlast 2

5. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Itchio (itch.io)

1. Localhost

2. Rise of Industry

3. FPV Freerider

4. Autonauts

5. WolfQuest ― AFP-Relaxnews