PC download charts: ‘Conan Exiles,’ ‘Tides of Numenera’

Promotional image for 'Conan Exiles'. — Picture courtesy of FuncomSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 —The early access gates open on survival fantasy Conan Exiles on Steam, and GOG starts accepting pre-orders for adventure game Tides of Numenera, with both titles landing in pole position on their respective charts come February 6, 2017.

Following in the footsteps of sink-or-swim survival fantasies Rust (2013) and ARK: Survival Evolved (2015, on sale this past weekend), Conan Exiles is the second Conan game from Swedish game developer Funcom, after 2008’s Age of Conan.

The studio was well praised for adventure games like The Longest Journey and Dreamfall, while MMO The Secret World was heavy on story design, but Conan Exiles attracted a wave of attention because of the detail of its character customisation — in particular, the physical endowments of (optionally nude) male and female player characters.

The Conan franchise is certainly well known, with an Arnold Schwarzenegger film in 1982 and a Jason Momoa reboot in 2011 both adapting Robert E Howard’s literature, and the hostile world of Conan Exiles holds great potential.

Though charting in first place on Steam and in third on the Humble Store, user reviews posted to Steam have been mixed (67per cent of the first 5,000 reviews were positive.)

Players have cited a number of bugs, a relative lack of accommodation for solo players, cumbersome inventory and building systems, and issues with difficulty balance as issues worthy of attention, while others have praised the concept of Conan Exiles, commending Funcom for swift improvements to the game’s online stability.

Like Conan Exiles, point and click action adventure Tides of Numenera landed in top spot on GOG following its debut on the site.

Set for release on February 28, it was for a time the most-funded video game project on Kickstarter, with fans pledging US$4.1 million in 2013.

Having been made available on Steam as an early access title, it now makes its debut as an pre-order on GOG, which is offering Lords of Xulima — another recent role-playing game clearly inspired by classics of the genre—as a free, site-exclusive incentive.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Conan Exiles

2. ARK: Survival Evolved

3. For Honour

4. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US (gamestop.com)

1. Overwatch

2. Roblox US$10 currency card

3. The Sims 4: Vampires Pack

4. World of Warcraft 60 Day Game Card

5. The Sims 4

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (combined editions)

2. Monkey Island: Special Edition Bundle

3. Enter the Gungeon

4. Tom Clancy’s The Division

5. LucasArts Adventure Pack

GOG (gog.com)

1. Torment: Tides of Numenera

2. SWAT 4: Gold Edition

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Expansion Pass

4. Caesar IV

5. Torment: Tides of Numenera Immortal Edition

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack

2. XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

3. Conan Exiles

4. Killing Floor 2

5. This War of Mine — Humble Deluxe Edition

Itchio (itch.io)

1. Raft

2. Fez

3. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

4. FPV Freerider

5. ACLU Bundle — AFP-Relaxnews