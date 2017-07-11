Oculus Rift drops price for six weeks (VIDEO)

The 2016 Oculus Rift launched after three years of Development Kit editions aimed at enthusiasts and developers. — Picture courtesy Oculus VR via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 — Facebook-owned virtual reality company Oculus is knocking 50 per cent off the price of its virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift, with a six-week cut to US$399 (RM1,714).

A six-week price drop that extends well into August 2017 makes the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset available for US$399, a 50 per cent reduction on its 2016 launch price.

Announced yesterday morning, the Rift sale is to last six weeks, according to Oculus VP Jason Rubin.

The basic Rift package includes two wireless Oculus Touch controllers and an Xbox One gamepad.

Though it launched in March 2016 at $599 USD, the lower fidelity PlayStation VR debuted in October 2016 at US$399 and by June 2017 had soared to one million unit sales.

“[US$399] seems to be a magical price point and it seemed like the right price for something like this,” Rubin told UploadVR.

The price-match also represents a helping hand for some owners of reasonably recent PCs, who could look to reach Oculus specifications by upgrading a few key components at around the cost of a US$399 PlayStation 4 Pro.

Not long after the sale finishes, the firm will host its annual Oculus Connect conference, OC4, which runs October 11-12.

Whether Oculus will use the occasion to provide insights into plans for an Oculus Rift 2 is not yet known. — AFP-Relaxnews