New ‘Spider-Man’ game set for September launch (VIDEO)

With a slightly older Peter Parker, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ doesn’t have to dovetail with the Marvel movies. — Picture courtesy of Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, April 6 — Long-awaited PlayStation 4 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man is to release on September 7.

When Ant-Man and the Wasp releases from July, it will be the year’s third and final Marvel superhero movie.

But just two months later and another insect-homaging vigilante will be setting off on a suite of city-saving adventures via Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.

Developed by Insomniac Games of the Spyro, Ratchet & Clank and Resistance franchises, Marvel’s Spider-Man features Peter Parker as the web-slinging hero except, in contrast to the usual Spidey stories, this Parker is a little older — early 20s rather than late teens — and has become an experienced, frighteningly competent crime-fighter.

The game was first revealed midway through 2016, then brought back for the same E3 presentation the following year and again at Paris Games Week a few months later.

With players encouraged to use environmental objects to aid them both in their navigation around the city and during encounters with enemies, the story puts Spider-Man up against a benevolent, philanthropic businessman who has his own super-powered alter-ego, the villainous Mr Negative.

PlayStation is encouraging advanced orders before independent hands-on reports are made public, offering three alternative Spider-Man costumes to pre-order customers.

Only one of those has been revealed at the start of this pre-order campaign, a spikey, jacketed spider-punk suit, with the next to be shown “soon” and the third unveiled in July; an in-game Spider-Drone gadget, extra skill points to aid progression, a PS4 background theme and a PlayStation Network avatar are also part of the basic pre-order incentive.

Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions have also been presented, the Deluxe edition including a set of three additional chapters (plus suits) and the Collector’s package containing a physical sticker, Spider-Man statue, artbook and steel casing for the game disc. — AFP-Relaxnews