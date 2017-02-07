Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:45 pm GMT+8

New Sony sensor offers super slow motion for smartphones (VIDEO)

Tools

Sony claims the new sensor will enable phone cameras to capture moving images at 1000 fps (frames per second). — Screen capture via Youtube/SonySony claims the new sensor will enable phone cameras to capture moving images at 1000 fps (frames per second). — Screen capture via Youtube/Sony

TOKYO, Feb 7 — Sony's new 3-Layer Stacked CMOS Image Sensor with DRAM (dynamic random access memory), announced today, could significantly change the capabilities of smartphone video.

Sony claims the new sensor will enable phone cameras to capture moving images at 1000 fps (frames per second), approximately 8 times faster than current products on the market.

Thanks to the DRAM buffer layer, it would work on any smartphone equipped with a standard image processor.

The sensor's High-Speed Data Readout also reduces movement distortion in still images.

Sony has not provided any details as to when this new sensor might start to appear in smartphones. — AFP-Relaxnews

