Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:07 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

Tech/Gadgets

New interracial couple emoji coming to Windows

Wednesday January 18, 2017
06:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in MelbourneFederer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in Melbourne

The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Space Jam’The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Space Jam’

The Edit: Saving Tokyo’s culinary heritageThe Edit: Saving Tokyo’s culinary heritage

The Edit: Elementary, my dear: Meet Italy’s real-life Sherlock HolmesThe Edit: Elementary, my dear: Meet Italy’s real-life Sherlock Holmes

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Emojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator’s update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones. — Picture by Emoji via AFPEmojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator’s update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones. — Picture by Emoji via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 — Emojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator’s update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones.

First spotted by Emojipedia, the new emoji are buried within the latest Windows 10 Insiders build update, and is the first interracial couple emoji to be launched on a major platform.

The interracial couple emojis are expected to become available to the general public in the coming months.

Characters can have one of six skin tones.

Likewise, the latest update also includes new Rainbow flag emoji, new genders and professions. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline