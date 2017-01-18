New interracial couple emoji coming to Windows

Emojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator’s update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones. — Picture by Emoji via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 — Emojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator’s update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones.

First spotted by Emojipedia, the new emoji are buried within the latest Windows 10 Insiders build update, and is the first interracial couple emoji to be launched on a major platform.

The interracial couple emojis are expected to become available to the general public in the coming months.

Characters can have one of six skin tones.

Likewise, the latest update also includes new Rainbow flag emoji, new genders and professions. — AFP-Relaxnews