‘Mom and pop’ pizzerias go hi-tech with new app (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 ― Ilir Sela took his passion for pizza and created a delivery app, Slice, that targets the tens of thousands of under served small town pizza shops nationwide trying to hold their own against the big guys in food and pizza delivery. ― Reuters

A screenshot of Ilir Sela, who created a delivery app, Slice, that targets the tens of thousands of under served small town pizza shops nationwide.