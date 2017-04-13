Microsoft unveils M-Powered portal to help the disabled

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, October 1, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Microsoft Corp expects its newly-launched M-Powered portal to provide jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities to increase the hiring of the disabled in the public sector to one per cent by 2020.

“We strive to create opportunities for the disadvantaged community via partnerships with government, corporations, academia, multilateral agencies and non-profits,” said Microsoft Corporation Senior Regional, Corporate, External and Legal Affairs (South-east Asia), Dr Astrid Tuminez. — Bernama