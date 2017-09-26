Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Partly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Microsoft, Facebook’s 4,000-mile-long deep sea data cable is complete (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 26, 2017
05:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dear mums-to-be, are you getting enough omega-3?The Edit: Dear mums-to-be, are you getting enough omega-3?

JJPTR founder Johnson Lee and associates charged with fraudJJPTR founder Johnson Lee and associates charged with fraud

The Edit: Couple defy Hurricane Maria to save their many petsThe Edit: Couple defy Hurricane Maria to save their many pets

The Edit: Eight things to make Maserati’s Quattroporte betterThe Edit: Eight things to make Maserati’s Quattroporte better

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Marea undersea cable is comprised of eight pairs of fibre optic cables, encircled by copper, a layer of hard-plastic and a waterproof coating. — Reuters video screengrabThe Marea undersea cable is comprised of eight pairs of fibre optic cables, encircled by copper, a layer of hard-plastic and a waterproof coating. — Reuters video screengrabGENEVA Sept 26 — Microsoft, Facebook and Spanish telecommunications giant Telxius have just completed work on a massive continent-to-continent underwater cable.

According to a Microsoft news release, the Marea undersea cable is comprised of eight pairs of fibre optic cables, encircled by copper, a layer of hard-plastic and a waterproof coating.

The subsea cable stretches over 4,000 miles from the US east coast at Virginia Beach, to Spain’s north coast at Bilbao.

When laying the cable, engineers had to account for an average depth of 11,000 feet and hazards including coral reefs, earthquake zones and active volcanoes.

The cable can transmit a maximum of 160 terabits per second. That’s the equivalent of 71 million streaming high definition videos. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline