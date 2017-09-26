Microsoft, Facebook’s 4,000-mile-long deep sea data cable is complete (VIDEO)

The Marea undersea cable is comprised of eight pairs of fibre optic cables, encircled by copper, a layer of hard-plastic and a waterproof coating. — Reuters video screengrabGENEVA Sept 26 — Microsoft, Facebook and Spanish telecommunications giant Telxius have just completed work on a massive continent-to-continent underwater cable.

According to a Microsoft news release, the Marea undersea cable is comprised of eight pairs of fibre optic cables, encircled by copper, a layer of hard-plastic and a waterproof coating.

The subsea cable stretches over 4,000 miles from the US east coast at Virginia Beach, to Spain’s north coast at Bilbao.

When laying the cable, engineers had to account for an average depth of 11,000 feet and hazards including coral reefs, earthquake zones and active volcanoes.

The cable can transmit a maximum of 160 terabits per second. That’s the equivalent of 71 million streaming high definition videos. — Reuters