‘Micro Machines: World Series’ looks to join toy car racers elite (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 22 — The original developer of Micro Machines racing games is back behind the wheel with Micro Machines World Series coming to console and computer in April 2017.

It’s a welcome return to the franchise for Codemasters who last made a Micro Machines game in 2006 with Micro Machines V4.

The original was released in 1991 as a tie-in to the tiny toy vehicles of the same name.

Players could race their cars, boats or helicopters around household circuits including a breakfast table, garden, bathtub, desk and so on, avoiding hazards such as cereal, orange juice, books, bathsuds and pebbles as appropriate.

‘Micro Machines World Series’ arrives April 21, 2017 on PS4, XBO, Windows PC. — Picture by Codemasters/Koch Media via AFPKey to its intensity was the way that leading racers could eliminate trailing drivers. Should a player not keep up they would be knocked out of the race, but the further ahead of the pack you got, the more difficult it was to anticipate turns and obstacles.

Not to say that UK studio Codemasters had abandoned the racing genre nor the overhead perspective of Micro Machines in the meantime.

An ongoing Colin McRae Rally simulation racing series, launched in 1998, resulted in 2015’s excellent Dirt Rally on Windows PCs and then in 2016 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

A Formula One license, first used in 2009 for F1 2009, has most recently been deployed in Codies’ franchise best F1 2016.

Toybox Turbos, launched on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC in 2014 indicated that the spirit of Micro Machines lived on, the game once more sending players careening out in miniature vehicles across kitchens, dining tables, living rooms and science labs in pursuit of speed-borne glory.

Micro Machines World Series promises similar environments, this time updated for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as PC, with both classic race and elimination modes as well as a new Battle Arena option, while each vehicle will have unique skills that can be put to use in rounds of Capture the Flag and King of the Hill.

Watch the Micro Machines World Series announcement trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews