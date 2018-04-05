Mi Malaysia offers freebies and discounts of up to 70pc tomorrow

The Online Mi Fan Festival will take place starting from midnight until noon this Friday. — Picture courtesy of Mi Malaysia via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Xiaomi is organising a Mi Fan Festival this coming Friday, 6 April 2018 where you can get additional freebies and discounts for your purchase. The Fan Festival is taking place online at the official Mi Store on Lazada Malaysia as well as selected Mi physical stores throughout Malaysia.

The Online Mi Fan Festival will take place starting from midnight until noon tomorrow. You can get a Mi Band 2 at RM88 (RRP: RM129), a 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 at RM59 (RRP: RM85), Mi Aluminium Rollerball Pen at RM9.90 (RRP: RM25) and Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic at RM9.90 (RRP: RM35).

If you’re interested in getting their new 18:9 Full Display Redmi 5 series, you can get RM46 off by redeeming the online voucher. There’s also your usual discounts on the Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 4, plus 50per cent off on Mi Headphone Comfort (Promo: RM99) , Mi City Backpack (Promo: RM79), Mi Portable Mouse (Promo: RM39) and Mi Wireless Mouse (Promo: RM29).

From 6-8 April, there are also Mi Fan Festival promos available at the authorised Mi Stores in Suria KLCC, Queensbay Mall Penang and Pranging Mall Penang. If you get a Redmi 5 or Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi is bundling a 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 for free. They are also throwing in a free Mi Band 2 if you purchase a Mi A1 at RM899. If you buy the Mi MIX 2 at RM1,999, you could get a Mi Backpack for free.

The 3 participating Mi Stores are also offering similar offers as the online 50per cent off and flash sale items, while stocks last. — SoyaCincau