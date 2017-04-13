Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Tech/Gadgets

Meet Andos, the US$200,000 police bomb robot (VIDEO)

Thursday April 13, 2017
07:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, April 13 — Northrop Grumman Remotec, a division of one of the largest military contractors in the US, outfits militaries and over 400 US civilian bomb squads with their Andros robot — a machine capable of assessing and diffusing suspicious packages. — BloombergNorthrop's Andros robot is capable of assessing and diffusing suspicious packages. — Bloomberg picNorthrop's Andros robot is capable of assessing and diffusing suspicious packages. — Bloomberg pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline