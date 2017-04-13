Meet Andos, the US$200,000 police bomb robot (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 13 — Northrop Grumman Remotec, a division of one of the largest military contractors in the US, outfits militaries and over 400 US civilian bomb squads with their Andros robot — a machine capable of assessing and diffusing suspicious packages. — Bloomberg Northrop's Andros robot is capable of assessing and diffusing suspicious packages. — Bloomberg pic