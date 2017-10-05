Maxis to attract 2.8 million households with MaxisONE Prime

A customer walks past a logo of Malaysia's mobile network operator Maxis at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2013. – Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Communications and Internet service provider, Maxis Bhd, aims to attract 2.8 million households to its newly launched MaxisONE Prime, an all-in-one plan with endless high-speed data for home and mobile, as well as, zero downtime high-speed fibre for the entire family.

Head of Consumer Business Dushyan Vaithiyanathan said Maxis was already the fastest 4G network and now aimed to provide the best fibre service in this plan.

“We are targeting family members, including children. Around 15 per cent of children between the ages of three and nine years old are using devices and Internet nowadays.

“Thus, this product is suitable for the whole family,” he told reporters after the launch of MaxisONE Prime here today.

Up to five family members can enjoy unlimited data on their mobile and home broadband.

Meanwhile, Maxis Head of Postpaid Arjun Varma said MaxisONE Prime would make it easier for families to enjoy their digital lifestyle across mobile, home and every device in between.

“Malaysians love the Internet and want access wherever they are. With that comes the need for a simpler way to manage all data needs whether on fibre or mobile,” he added.

Arjun explained that MaxisONE Prime users would get an additional 4G backup for seamless connectivity for its fixed home broadband which ranged from 30Mbps to 100Mbps.

The MaxisONE Prime retails from RM367 per month which comes with 30Mbps fibre and a single mobile line with unlimited calls, SMS and data. — Bernama