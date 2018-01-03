Machines launches iPhone battery replacement program

Apple recently admitted to slowing down older iPhones if they ran on an aged battery. This was done deliberately to prevent sudden shutdowns and to prolong the battery life per charge. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — If you’re certain that your iPhone is slow because of a bad battery, Apple is offering a discount for a new battery replacement. The discounted battery replacement program is also applicable in Malaysia and you can do it through Apple’s authorised service provider, Machines.

Before sending your device in, do take note of the following:

1) Make sure all data is backed-up (the Service Centre do not provide data back-up service; all data will be erased once the unit is surrendered)

2) Disable Find My iPhone (FMiP) feature from the unit.

3) The program will replace only the battery.

4) Estimation whole process is five to seven working days (excluding weekends and public holiday).

6) No loaner/temporary unit will be provided.

7) Accessories such as screen protector/tempered glass is not covered and consider loss once the unit is surrendered.

For those in the Klang Valley, you can walk-in at Machines outlets at Suria KLCC, The Curve or Northpoint Mid Valley. You can also schedule an appointment through Apple’s Support page.

The battery replacement costs RM369 and Apple is offering a discounted price of RM129, which is RM240 worth of savings. Over at Machines, the new battery will cost you RM137 and it is inclusive of RM64 labour charge and GST.

This discounted pricing is available for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and above. Without the discount, Machines usually charges RM399 for a battery replacement. Apart from Machines, we expect other authorised service providers in Malaysia to support the same program as well.

To refresh your memory, Apple had recently apologised for slowing down older iPhones if they ran on an aged battery. This was done deliberately to prevent sudden shutdowns and to prolong the battery life per charge.

As a result, users may experience reduced performance especially after updating to the latest iOS 11.2. This was first introduced on iOS 10.2.1 for the iPhone 6/6S/iPhone SE and recently they have included iPhone 7/7 Plus as well. To regain back your iPhone’s original performance, the only solution is to replace the battery which is now offered at a cheaper price. Apple has also promised to provide more information about your iPhone’s battery in their upcoming iOS update. — SoyaCincau