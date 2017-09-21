Leaks suggest GoPro Hero6 ups performance and price

GoPro's upcoming camera promises 4K video at 60 frames per second. — Screengrab from YouTube SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 — Due out at the end of September 2017, the upcoming GoPro Hero6 will reportedly debut a 4K 60fps video mode and will sell for around US$500 (RM2,094), according to images and information published by the website Photo Rumors and picked up in the US by The Verge.

According to these sources, GoPro's new action camcorder is expected to be announced and released on September 28. The GoPro Hero6 Black is thought to film movies in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps), doubling the framerate of the current Hero5 Black, while also offering Full HD (1080p) video at 240 fps — 10 times what the eye is capable of seeing — promising incredible-quality slow-motion footage.

Unsurprisingly, the camera's design isn't expected to change much. Plus, all of the accessories currently compatible with the GoPro Hero5 will reportedly still fit the new model. The price, however, could break the US$500 mark, compared to US$399.99 for the current Hero5 Black.

GoPro apparently won't be presenting any other new products before the end of the year. Still, the firm could officially launch its Fusion 360-degree camera, presented this spring, in time for the Holiday season. The camera is currently still in the hands of beta testers. The Karma drone could also potentially be in line for an update. — AFP-Relaxnews