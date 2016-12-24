Kissenger is all about kissing someone on your phone

The Kissenger attachment aims to simulate the kissing experience.— Kissenger picLONDON, Dec 24 — If you're the type to send 'XOXO' in text messages, the Kissenger iPhone attachment plans to make your virtual kisses feel real.

Built like an iPhone case that attaches via the audio jack, it has a silicon virtual lip that "measures the dynamic forces" at different parts of your lips during a kiss.

That data is sent to the phone, which then transmits it to the other Kissenger attached to the phone you're contacting. Besides sending over an approximation of your kiss, the Kissenger then copies the sensation of you being kissed back.

Fun tidbit: the team behind the app, comprises four people, one of them being the director of the Imagineering Institute based in Iskandar, Johor.

Seeing how the latest iPhone doesn't have an audio jack, the current Kissenger prototype probably needs an update. No pricing and actual release has been announced so this might just remain in the world of weird and wacky ideas.