Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Tech/Gadgets

Insect robot that brings robotics to the amateur (VIDEO)

Monday September 25, 2017
08:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Kingsman’ sequel tops box officeThe Edit: ‘Kingsman’ sequel tops box office

The Edit: Flights grounded in SydneyThe Edit: Flights grounded in Sydney

The Edit: Vase sells for 10,000 times estimateThe Edit: Vase sells for 10,000 times estimate

The Edit: Dubai jumpstarts electric shiftThe Edit: Dubai jumpstarts electric shift

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Hexa is a highly adaptable robot open to developers, allowing them to practise programming and coding skills, using simple commands. — Screen capture via Reuters VideoHexa is a highly adaptable robot open to developers, allowing them to practise programming and coding skills, using simple commands. — Screen capture via Reuters Video

BEIJING, Sept 25 — It might look like a creepy, over-sized insect.

But Hexa could be the next big thing in programmable robots.

It’s been developed by Chinese start-up Vincross.

“Hexa has a camera, range sensor, night vision function, and gravity sensor. There’s an internal port, which can be used to sense information from the outside world. After Hexa has captured that information, it can control every joint and move around,” Xu Kaiqiang, 23, COO of Vincross said.

Basic functions are pre-programmed, but more advanced ones can be programmed by gesture, phone signals, and other stimuli.

Users can share new programmes they’ve created with other Hexa customers via its Skill Store.

A Kickstarter campaign raised more than double the US$100,000 (RM419,800) needed to go into production.

Backers will receive their models in February. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline