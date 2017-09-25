Insect robot that brings robotics to the amateur (VIDEO)

Hexa is a highly adaptable robot open to developers, allowing them to practise programming and coding skills, using simple commands. — Screen capture via Reuters Video

BEIJING, Sept 25 — It might look like a creepy, over-sized insect.

But Hexa could be the next big thing in programmable robots.

It’s been developed by Chinese start-up Vincross.

“Hexa has a camera, range sensor, night vision function, and gravity sensor. There’s an internal port, which can be used to sense information from the outside world. After Hexa has captured that information, it can control every joint and move around,” Xu Kaiqiang, 23, COO of Vincross said.

Basic functions are pre-programmed, but more advanced ones can be programmed by gesture, phone signals, and other stimuli.

Users can share new programmes they’ve created with other Hexa customers via its Skill Store.

A Kickstarter campaign raised more than double the US$100,000 (RM419,800) needed to go into production.

Backers will receive their models in February. — Reuters