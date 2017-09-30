Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Ikea buys on-demand help start-up TaskRabbit

Saturday September 30, 2017
09:15 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

First-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over HuddersfieldFirst-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over Huddersfield

RM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chiefRM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chief

I have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chiefI have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chief

OJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prisonOJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ikea on Thursday announced a deal to acquire on-demand help startup TaskRabbit. — file picIkea on Thursday announced a deal to acquire on-demand help startup TaskRabbit. — file picSTOCKHOLM, Sept 30 — Late last year, Ikea successfully tested making TaskRabbit talent available to help Ikea customers assemble newly bought furniture.

Ikea on Thursday announced a deal to acquire on-demand help startup TaskRabbit as the world’s largest furniture retailer grabbed a seat in the online sharing economy.

TaskRabbit provides an online platform where people can hire freelance labor for anything from fixing leaky plumbing or assembling furniture to picking up groceries or waiting in queues outside Apple stores to buy iPhones on launch days.

Since being founded nine years ago, San Francisco-based TaskRabbit has spread to 40 US cities and London, according to the company.

“Through our unique on-demand platform, TaskRabbit is making life better for both consumers and Taskers,” startup chief executive Stacy Brown-Philpot said.

TaskRabbit expected the merger with IKEA Group to result in a broader array of services being offered and the potential for ‘taskers’ to make more money.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. TaskRabbit will continue to operate as an independent company, according to Ikea, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands.

Late last year, Ikea successfully tested making TaskRabbit talent available to help Ikea customers assemble newly bought furniture.

“In a fast changing retail environment, we continuously strive to develop new and improved products and services to make our customers’ lives a little bit easier,” Ikea chief executive Jesper Brodin said in the joint release.

“Entering the on-demand, sharing economy enables us to support that.”

Ikea planned to make TaskRabbit services available to customers after the acquisition is completed. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline