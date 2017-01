How the DNC fell for a Russian hacker and how to avoid it (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 8 — Digital Defense is a live webcast featuring Bloomberg Technology cybercrimes reporter Jordan Robertson.

Jordan will walk us through the tricks that hackers used to get John Podesta of the Clinton Campaign to give up his Gmail credentials. And he’ll take questions live from the audience.

Watch every Thursday on Bloomberg.com, Facebook and YouTube. — Bloomberg

Bloomberg Technology cybercrimes reporter Jordan Robertson appears on Digital Defense to speak about the DNC hack. — Bloomberg pic