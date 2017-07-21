How gamers are helping scientists discover new exoplanets

A spaceship in EVE Online. — Handout via AFPGENEVA, July 21 — Players of the online multiplayer video game EVE Online have the opportunity to contribute to real-life astronomical research by helping scientists discover new exoplanets.

Who would have thought that gamers playing EVE Online, a massively multiplayer online game set in space, were all researchers in the making? As part of Project Discovery, and in collaboration with major universities, gamers can help scientists in the hunt for new exoplanets, planets located outside of our solar system.

The game’s publisher, CCP Games, has teamed up with the University of Reykjavik, the University of Geneva and Michel Mayor, who discovered the first ever exoplanet.

The research is based on crowdsourcing, with the participatory collection of data using a secondary activity offered to players within the game. Gamers interested in taking part use a special mini-game called Project Discovery, built into the game’s latest update.

As part of its scientific program, EVE Online will receive real astronomical data such as luminosity readings, measuring the brightness of distant stars, from the CoRoT telescope, launched into the cosmos at the end of 2006. Gamers will then examine, analyse and classify readings. Their data will be sent to scientists at the University of Geneva who will further analyse the results in order to detect common anomalies that could lead to new discoveries.

Gamers taking part in the project will gain specific in-game rewards to boost their gaming experience, such as new spaceship skins, plans and character apparel.

This isn’t the first time that EVE Online gamers have helped out with scientific research. A first phase saw players help build a database of proteins in human cells as part of the Human Protein Atlas project. — AFP-Relaxnews