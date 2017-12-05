Holiday 2017 gift guide: The latest Nintendo Switch for a gaming fan

The Nintendo Switch combines portable and home console interests. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 ― New this year, the Nintendo Switch console offers a choice between portability and big-screen entertainment as well as access to some of the year's most highly-rated games.

The Nintendo Switch console arrives as a base display unit and two controllers, known as Joy-Cons, that can attatch to and detatch from either side of the display. The base unit can also be plugged into a TV via an included docking station; the Joy-Cons can slot into a gamepad chassis called a Grip.

Multiple Switches can link up wirelessly for local multiplayer sessions, or through wifi for online games.

Some of the year's best games have been released on Switch, including epic adventures The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the effervescent Super Mario Odyssey, solo and multiplayer racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, paint-themed team action game Splatoon 2, and adorable strategy affair Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (typically US$59, around RM239 each.)

1-2 Switch (US$49) and Snipperclips Plus (US$29) are oriented even further towards casual multiplayer enjoyment.

In addition, the console also has started to receive a selection of action games with higher age ratings, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Doom (US$59.)

These versions are less graphically impressive than their PlayStation, Xbox and PC counterparts, but the Switch's portability is a novel selling point.

Nintendo's eShop, accessible online through the Switch console, distributes Switch versions of a number of other top releases, including Stardew Valley, Steamworld Dig 2, Rocket League and Sonic Mania.

For the purposes of holiday season gifting, there are official Nintendo eShop Gift Cards available, starting at US$5, which can be redeemed to a Nintendo eShop account.

System accessories include a more traditional Pro Controller (from US$69), additional Joy-Cons in a range of colours (US$79), Joy-Con AA battery packs (US$34), and a Charging Grip (US$29).

Memory cards are also useful, as they allow users to download and store digital games. The Switch uses microSDXC cards, which can cost around US$34 for a 64GB card or US$49 for 128GBs.

Accessories manufacturer Hori provides an official headphone Splat & Chat headset for US$29 and RDS's line of licensed carry cases start from US$19.

Blow-out bundle: Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey console bundle, US$359.99

Budget option: Nintendo eShop Digital Card, US$5 ― AFP-Relaxnews