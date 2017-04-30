Here’s a first look at the Fitbit Alta HR (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 30 ― This week Mark got his hands on Fitbit's Alta HR. Watch the ‘Gadgets With Gurman’ show live every Wednesday on Bloomberg.com, Facebook and Twitter. ― Bloomberg
Sunday April 30, 2017
02:45 PM GMT+8
