Here’s a first look at the Fitbit Alta HR (VIDEO)

Sunday April 30, 2017
NEW YORK, April 30 ― This week Mark got his hands on Fitbit's Alta HR. Watch the ‘Gadgets With Gurman’ show live every Wednesday on Bloomberg.com, Facebook and Twitter. ― Bloomberg

