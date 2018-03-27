Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Google wins Shopify as cloud customer amid fear of Amazon

Tuesday March 27, 2018
Ottawa-based Shopify provides websites and tools to help smaller merchants sell online and compete with retailers like Amazon. — Reuters picOttawa-based Shopify provides websites and tools to help smaller merchants sell online and compete with retailers like Amazon. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 27 — Google signed a deal with Shopify Inc to help host the e-commerce company’s online stores on the Alphabet Inc unit’s cloud service.

The deal brings a new, fast-growing customer into Google’s fold as cloud chief Diane Greene tries to catch Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc in the lucrative business of internet-based computing.

It’s also another case of a retail-related company choosing Google over Amazon’s cloud. Companies including Home Depot Inc and Williams-Sonoma Inc have shunned Amazon Web Services in favour of Microsoft and Google because the e-commerce giant is a rival. In this case, Shopify will still use Amazon for some cloud infrastructure, but the majority will be run by Google.

Ottawa-based Shopify provides websites and tools to help smaller merchants sell online and compete with retailers like Amazon. The company has grown rapidly since its initial public offering in 2015, with its stock gaining more than 700 per cent. — Bloomberg

